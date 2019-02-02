Pendal Group Ltd Sells 7,950 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

