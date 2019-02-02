Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Lifted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $90.01 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paypal to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Paypal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,427,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 27,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $2,358,367.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,306.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,120. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

