Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,780,079 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,095,722,000 after buying an additional 3,283,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,378,920 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,445,605,000 after buying an additional 2,329,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,706,180 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,467,471,000 after buying an additional 257,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $90.01 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $70.22 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $86,673.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 27,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $2,358,367.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,306.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,004 shares of company stock worth $8,419,120. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura lowered their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

