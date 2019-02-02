Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00029010 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $125.27 million and $64.85 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.01873882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00194365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00206183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029154 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00418966 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 123,902,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,896,471 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

