Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,996 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $35,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCO. UBS Group began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 10th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

