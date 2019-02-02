Parthenon LLC Purchases 12,321 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Parthenon LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

