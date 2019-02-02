Parsley Energy (PE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $38.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PE stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.23. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $145,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2,702.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,981,000 after buying an additional 2,076,385 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 335.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,612,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after buying an additional 1,242,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,895,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,786,000 after buying an additional 1,156,137 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,466,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 58.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,646,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,411,000 after buying an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

