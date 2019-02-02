Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,740 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.88 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $84.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

