Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.

Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.40.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. Research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $46,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,031,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,564 shares in the company, valued at $34,921,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

