Palo Capital Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Palo Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 40,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.05. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Williams Capital upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 15,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $1,406,454.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 77,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Danner sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $294,749.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,624.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,896 shares of company stock worth $2,129,938. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

