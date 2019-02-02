Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger Purchases 19,390 Shares of Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 19,390 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,542.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

