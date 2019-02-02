OsmiumCoin (OS76) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. OsmiumCoin has a market cap of $23,710.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OsmiumCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OsmiumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00954560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00022026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00001198 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00012341 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000564 BTC.

OsmiumCoin Coin Profile

OsmiumCoin (OS76) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin Coin Trading

OsmiumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OsmiumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OsmiumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OsmiumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

