Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OR shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OR opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.30.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $85.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.