Oshkosh (OSK) PT Raised to $90.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

OSK opened at $74.81 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.67. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $42,071.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,071.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 75.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,083,000 after acquiring an additional 652,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 931.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 274,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 112.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 195,596 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,408,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

