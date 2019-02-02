Origin Sport Market Capitalization Achieves $191,017.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $191,017.00 and $26,532.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.17 or 0.10593246 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,091,438 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.