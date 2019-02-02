OrganiGram (OGI) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Cormark

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

OGI has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Beacon Securities set a C$12.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of CVE OGI opened at C$7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.72. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$8.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 48.88.

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post 0.330000007447109 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

