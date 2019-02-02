O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $346.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $217.64 and a 12 month high of $363.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $318.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.25.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

