Orange SA (ORA) Receives €16.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.79 ($19.53).

Several analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.20 ($22.33) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.