Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (EQR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 121,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $8,752,341.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,794,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David S. Santee sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $840,557.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 333,074 shares of company stock worth $23,312,907 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $72.02 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 66.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

