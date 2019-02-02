Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,429 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,754,305,000 after buying an additional 2,011,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,714,000 after buying an additional 2,536,173 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APC opened at $48.45 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APC. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.19.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

