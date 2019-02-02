Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $164.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total transaction of $1,545,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

