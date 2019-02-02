Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

NYSE WST opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

