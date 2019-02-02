Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $37.18 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Stock

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 815,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,033,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,965,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,688,000 after purchasing an additional 663,317 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,601,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,777,000 after purchasing an additional 400,502 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,645.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,536,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,463,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,262,000 after purchasing an additional 326,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

