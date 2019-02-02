Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Position Reduced by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135,531 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Opko Health worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 1,290.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter valued at $198,000. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter valued at $236,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.59 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Opko Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,671.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,500 over the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

