Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 40,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Ritz sold 6,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,076 shares in the company, valued at $350,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,321,750. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

