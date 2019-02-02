Oliver Ian Chrzan Sells 20,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $819,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oliver Ian Chrzan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 25th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $4,029,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $770,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $723,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $716,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $644,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $673,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 70,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $2,479,400.00.

On Friday, December 7th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $214,140.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $235,860.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.67, a P/E/G ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.78%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

