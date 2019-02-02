Old Port Advisors Takes Position in Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. (APF)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. (NYSE:APF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,934,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund alerts:

Shares of APF opened at $17.60 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a $0.1523 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/old-port-advisors-takes-position-in-morgan-stanley-asia-pacific-fund-inc-apf.html.

Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc is a closed end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia- Pacific.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. (NYSE:APF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.