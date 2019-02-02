Old Port Advisors Takes $423,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,690,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,616,000 after buying an additional 885,947 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,765,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 644,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.51 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $29.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

