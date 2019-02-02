Old Port Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,164 Sempra Energy (SRE)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

In related news, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $117,760.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $554,905.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,651.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,094. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $116.75 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.05%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/old-port-advisors-purchases-shares-of-5164-sempra-energy-sre.html.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.