Old Port Advisors Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,398,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,114,000 after acquiring an additional 250,831 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,114,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $57.14 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $62.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/old-port-advisors-buys-new-holdings-in-vanguard-global-ex-u-s-real-estate-etf-vnqi.html.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.