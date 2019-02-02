Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLBK. BidaskClub cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ OLBK traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. 58,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $124,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $150,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 958 shares of company stock valued at $27,066 and sold 14,149 shares valued at $426,317. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 257,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 84,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1,487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

