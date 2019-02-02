Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) a €74.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.68 ($93.82).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €68.84 ($80.05) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

