NWF Group (NWF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

LON:NWF opened at GBX 169 ($2.21) on Tuesday. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

