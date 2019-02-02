Nwam LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $71.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

