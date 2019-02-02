Nwam LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF)

Nwam LLC cut its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.09% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 162,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 179,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

In related news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWF opened at $11.48 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

WARNING: “Nwam LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/nwam-llc-has-778000-holdings-in-alliancebernstein-global-hgh-incm-fd-inc-awf.html.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.