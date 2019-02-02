Nwam LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 370,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52,157 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 294,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62,169 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 243,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 187,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 485,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter.

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 12-month low of $1,400.00 and a 12-month high of $1,606.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

