NuStar Energy (NS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $509.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million.

Shares of NS stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.73 per share, for a total transaction of $41,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,631 shares in the company, valued at $800,820.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,058,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,168,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 27,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 76,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

