Nullex (NLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $140,750.00

Nullex (CURRENCY:NLX) traded up 45.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Nullex has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Nullex has a market cap of $140,750.00 and $31.00 worth of Nullex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nullex coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00015632 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00031118 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00006100 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00001367 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Nullex (CRYPTO:NLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Nullex’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. Nullex’s official website is nullex.io . Nullex’s official Twitter account is @NulleXOfficial . The Reddit community for Nullex is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nullex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nullex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nullex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nullex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

