Nucor Co. (NUE) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nucor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

NUE opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Nucor has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 500.0% during the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 19.9% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

