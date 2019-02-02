Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 34.94%. Novo Nordisk A/S updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,965. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $54.56.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/novo-nordisk-a-s-nvo-issues-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.