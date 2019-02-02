Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE NVO traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 2,229,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,965. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $70,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,666,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,087,000 after buying an additional 524,371 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,943,000 after buying an additional 457,466 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,202,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,329,000 after buying an additional 405,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 80.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 814,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after buying an additional 363,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

