Novartis (NVS) Receives “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their sell rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Novartis from an equal weight rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novartis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.03 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.94.
NYSE:NVS opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $2.8646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 33.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $568,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.
