Novartis (NVS) Receives “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their sell rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Novartis from an equal weight rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novartis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.03 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.94.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $2.8646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 33.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $568,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

