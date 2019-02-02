Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 85 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 85 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOVN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 94 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 85 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 91.37.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

