Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,866,511.38 in Stock

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 734,847 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $1,866,511.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

On Friday, January 25th, Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 811,419 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $2,109,689.40.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 759,136 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $2,034,484.48.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 4,198,650 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $12,428,004.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 2,865,329 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $9,999,998.21.

NOG opened at $2.54 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million.

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 59.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,330,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after buying an additional 4,961,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 21.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,675,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after buying an additional 1,891,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 21.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,675,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after buying an additional 1,891,771 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $14,392,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 2,892.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 3,064,550 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/northern-oil-gas-inc-nog-major-shareholder-sells-1866511-38-in-stock.html.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.