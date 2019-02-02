North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRT opened at $6.85 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.42.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.03% and a return on equity of 7,538.82%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/north-european-oil-royalty-trust-nrt-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-22-per-share.html.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.