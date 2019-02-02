Nokia Oyj (NOK) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.48 for the period. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Zacks Investment Research cut Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

NOK stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

