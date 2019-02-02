NobleCoin Market Cap Hits $260,722.00 (NOBL)

NobleCoin (CURRENCY:NOBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, NobleCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NobleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NobleCoin has a total market capitalization of $260,722.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of NobleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00954788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00022062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00001204 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About NobleCoin

NOBL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 7th, 2014. NobleCoin’s total supply is 2,354,038,138 coins. NobleCoin’s official Twitter account is @noblecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NobleCoin’s official website is www.noblemovement.com

Buying and Selling NobleCoin

NobleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia.

