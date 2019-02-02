Noble Energy, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noble Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

