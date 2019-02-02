NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (NDEKY) versus CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (COIHY) Head-To-Head Survey

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NITTO DENKO COR/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 CRODA INTL PLC/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NITTO DENKO COR/ADR 9.88% 12.07% 8.95% CRODA INTL PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NITTO DENKO COR/ADR $7.73 billion 1.11 $786.40 million $2.43 11.27 CRODA INTL PLC/ADR $1.77 billion 5.03 $300.15 million $1.14 29.65

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR beats CRODA INTL PLC/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal drug delivery patches, medical surgical products/supportive items, athletic tapes, medical surgical products/adhesive plasters sheets, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About CRODA INTL PLC/ADR

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications. It also provides bio based phase change materials for building and construction; dietary supplements; phase change materials, advanced materials, and polymer additives; and chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives for energy and resource industries. In addition, the company offers food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; and plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances. Additionally, the company offers drug delivery systems, emollients, and emulsifiers for skin moisturisation, barrier repair, and wound healing; hygiene nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and fiber finishes; and emulsifiers, defoamers, inverters, corrosion inhibitors, dispersants, and lubricants for water treatment applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

