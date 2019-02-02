NiSource Inc. (NI) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NiSource were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NiSource by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,548,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NiSource by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 470,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 71,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NiSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 64.46%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/nisource-inc-ni-shares-bought-by-mai-capital-management.html.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.